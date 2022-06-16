Chicago's top cop seeks officer's firing over mall arrest

A federal civil right lawsuit Wright and four relatives filed states that they drove to the mall to go shopping and didn't realize it was closed due to the unrest. The suit alleges that police officers suddenly surrounded their car, broke the windows with their batons and pulled Wright out by her hair.

Wright says she was left blind in one eye by flying glass caused by the officers breaking the car windows.

Officers said they thought some members of Wright’s group were attempting to break into a store at the mall to steal goods, city lawyer Caroline Fronczak has said.

The City Council in March approved a $1.675 million settlement with Wright and the four others who were with her that day.