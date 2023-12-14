Chicago State stuns No. 25 Northwestern 75-73 behind 30 points from Wesley Cardet Jr.

Chicago State (4-9) sealed it with four late free throws by A.J. Neal and Noble Crawford.

Cardet shot 13 of 21 and Jahsean Corbett added 17 points for the Cougars, a Division I independent.

Buie had 23 points and Ryan Langborg scored 18 for the Wildcats (7-2), who lost to Chicago State for the first time. Northwestern had won 15 straight against the South Side program since the teams first met in 1981.

