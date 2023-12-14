Chicago State stuns No. 25 Northwestern 75-73 behind 30 points from Wesley Cardet Jr.

Wesley Cardet Jr. scored 30 points and Chicago State stunned No. 25 Northwestern in a 75-73 upset

By MATT CARLSON – Associated Press
20 minutes ago
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Wesley Cardet Jr. scored 30 points and Chicago State stunned No. 25 Northwestern in a 75-73 upset Wednesday night.

Boo Buie made two layups 41 seconds apart to put Northwestern in front 67-65 with 2:30 left in a back-and-forth game. Cardet tied it 26 seconds later and then hit a 3-pointer with 1:23 remaining.

Chicago State (4-9) sealed it with four late free throws by A.J. Neal and Noble Crawford.

Cardet shot 13 of 21 and Jahsean Corbett added 17 points for the Cougars, a Division I independent.

Buie had 23 points and Ryan Langborg scored 18 for the Wildcats (7-2), who lost to Chicago State for the first time. Northwestern had won 15 straight against the South Side program since the teams first met in 1981.

