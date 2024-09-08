Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese out for the rest of the WNBA season due to a wrist injury

“What a year. I never would have imagined the last bucket of my rookie season would be a 3 but maybe that was God saying give them a taste of what they will be seeing more of in Year 2 lol,” Reese wrote. “Through it all, I have showed that I belong in this league even when no one else believed. All I have ever wanted was to come into the W and make an impact. I can confidently say I have done that and will strive to keep doing so.”

Reese, the No. 7 pick in the draft, finished the season averaging 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds. It’s the highest rebound average in the history of the WNBA. Reese also set the rookie record with 26 double-doubles — her last coming in a 92-78 win over Los Angeles on Friday night.

Reese has been intertwined with Indiana rookie Caitlin Clark since the pair faced off in the NCAA championship two years ago. Reese's LSU squad came away with the win. The pair have lifted the WNBA in television ratings, attendance and merchandise sale this season.

Earlier in the season, Reese had 15 straight games with a double-double to break the league's record. She also set the mark for total rebounds in a season, passing Sylvia Fowles' mark of 404. The Sky rookie finished with 446 total rebounds this year — including a record 172 on the offensive end. Las Vegas Aces' star A'ja Wilson has 406 rebounds this season.

Chicago is battling for the WNBA's final playoff spot, currently tied with Atlanta for the eighth position. The Sky host Dallas on Sunday.

Reese is slated to play in the new 3-on-3 league, Unrivaled, that will start in the winter in Miami.

