Chicago schools reopen doors after tough union fight

Under the deal, Chicago will set aside 1,500 vaccinations weekly for teachers after an initial 2,000 doses for those returning first. There are also metrics allowing for schools to shut down when infections spike, for instance outbreaks in multiple classrooms over a short period.

Preston’s two high school children will keep learning online at their South Side home. The district hasn’t rolled out a plan for high school students' return.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot insisted that schools reopen, an argument that's played out nationwide as cities grapple with infections. She said online learning hasn't served many in the roughly 340,000-student district, particularly many Black and Hispanic students who comprise the majority. The district went fully remote last March.

Even after agreeing to the district’s safety plan, the union still argued that the district hasn’t done enough to protect teachers and that too few students want to return.

Roughly 3,200 pre-K and special education students briefly returned last month, or about 19% of those eligible. In a December parent survey, about 77,000 of eligible students said they wanted to return, but it's unclear how many would show up. For K-8, the district is offering two days of in-person instruction.

Lightfoot didn't wade into the aftermath of the union fight Thursday when she visited William H. Brown Elementary School to welcome students, who wore masks and worked at desks that were spaced apart. She urged families to talk directly to the district.

“We want to make sure we break through the noise and speak directly to parents,” she said. “I want to encourage our parents to continue to engage directly with the schools.”

Many parents remained skeptical.

Rosa Esquivel said she won’t send her 10- and 12-year-old back because she doesn’t believe the schools will be safe from the virus that infected her mother and sister and killed an aunt and uncle in her native Guatemala.

She worries her diabetes and her husband’s high blood pressure could put their own lives at risk if their kids brought the virus home from school. And they don't know when they'll get vaccines.

“We just thought it was best for us to have the kids stay remote,” said Esquivel, 40, who lives in the predominantly Hispanic Pilsen neighborhood.

Single mother Natassia Ballard, who lives on Chicago's South Side, said she’s holding off for now, but may change her mind when the weather improves and flu season ends.

She wants to know the teachers her two elementary-age children interact with are vaccinated. But it's been hard. One son has autism and is missing hands-on learning.

“He really wonders how he will fit in when the world opens up again,” she said.

Preston said his youngest child was excited to see friends, running to the school doors at Thursday’s drop off.

Preston, part of a citizen group called the Black Community Collaborative, said they've had to make sacrifices over the past year. His wife scaled back work to oversee school schedules. Things have been tricky when their teachers’ internet cuts out and the kids insist on video games or television. And if the high school students can't focus working in their rooms, they must “report to the dining room,” he joked.

“These kids are exhausted from being essentially locked in for a year, and that’s hard,” he said.

Veronica Esquivel, 10, finishes her homework after her virtual school hours while her brother Isias Esquivel sits in front of his computer, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at their residence in Chicago's predominantly Hispanic Pilsen neighborhood. Her mother, Rosa, worries that her diabetes and her husband's high blood pressure could put their lives at risk if their kids brought the coronavirus home from school. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar) Credit: Shafkat Anowar Credit: Shafkat Anowar

Veronica Esquivel, 10, poses for a portrait, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at their residence in Chicago's predominantly Hispanic Pilsen neighborhood. Her mother, Rosa, worries that her diabetes and her husband's high blood pressure could put their lives at risk if their kids brought the coronavirus home from school. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar) Credit: Shafkat Anowar Credit: Shafkat Anowar

Chicago parent Rosa Esquivel, right, helps her 10-year-old daughter Veronica Esquivel, who attends Andrew Jackson Elementary School, with her homework after virtual school hours, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at their residence in Chicago's predominantly Hispanic Pilsen neighborhood. Rosa is not sending her children to school and doesn't believe that the schools will be safe from the coronavirus, which made her mother and sister sick and killed an aunt and uncle in her native Guatemala. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar) Credit: Shafkat Anowar Credit: Shafkat Anowar

Willie Preston stands outside of his home in Chicago's South Side, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Preston and his wife, Brittany, have managed the online schedules of their six children, often with everyone around the dining room table. His youngest daughter starts school Thursday with other pre-K and special education students and believes the district has done a good job with cleaning and social distancing measures. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar) Credit: Shafkat Anowar Credit: Shafkat Anowar

Lear Preston, youngest daughter of Chicago parents Willie and Brittany Preston, shows an art piece to the rest of her virtual class that she drew, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Chicago. Starting Thursday, Lear will be returning to class in-person as the nation's third-largest school district slowly reopens its doors. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar) Credit: Shafkat Anowar Credit: Shafkat Anowar

Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot watches a student study in a William H. Brown Elementary School classroom Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, during a school tour in Chicago. In-person learning for students in pre-k and cluster programs began Thursday, since the district's agreement with the Chicago Teachers Union was reached. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar, Pool) Credit: Shafkat Anowar Credit: Shafkat Anowar

