Chicago River dyed green in surprise move by city's mayor

Crews on boats began dumping green dye into The Chicago River on Saturday, March 13, 2021 in Chicago. The river has been dyed a bright shade of green ahead of St. Patrick’s Day, after Mayor Lori Lightfoot reversed an earlier decision not to tint the waterway for second year because of the coronavirus pandemic. (Abel Uribe /Chicago Tribune via AP)
Credit: Abel Uribe

Nation & World | 10 minutes ago
The Chicago River has been dyed a bright shade of green after Mayor Lori Lightfoot reversed an earlier decision not to tint the waterway for second year because of the coronavirus pandemic

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago River was dyed a bright shade of green Saturday after Mayor Lori Lightfoot reversed an earlier decision not to tint the waterway for second year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Crews on boats began dumping green dye into the riverfront about 7 a.m. after Lightfoot authorized the dyeing ahead of St. Patrick's Day, delighting pedestrians with the vivid scene.

Chicago residents Lori Jones and Mike Smith surveyed the green waters, saying they were glad the tradition that dates to 1962 was resumed this year.

"We're happy that Mayor Lightfoot decided to continue with this tradition because we truly missed it last year, as a lot of other things in 2020," Jones, 59, told the Chicago Tribune.

Last year, Lightfoot abruptly canceled the city’s 2020 parades and the river dyeing just days before they were to take place in the early days of the pandemic. She called off the parades again this year due to the lingering pandemic and said the river would once again not be dyed.

But a Lightfoot spokesman said in a statement that the city opted “to honor the long-standing tradition" and authorized its partners, the Chicago Plumbers Union Local 130, to dye the river.

The event was not publicized in advance “in order to minimize crowds and avoid congregating," the spokesman said. “Furthermore, the Riverwalk will be closed on Saturday and Chicagoans looking to see the River during the day are urged to ‘keep it moving’ and celebrate safely and responsibly."

People catch glimpses of the Chicago River dyed green in celebration of St. Patrick's Day on Saturday, March 13, 2021 in Chicago. Mayor Lightfoot sanctioned the famous river dyeing to proceed Saturday, but the Riverwalk was closed to minimize the number of people gathering due to COVID-19. (Abel Uribe /Chicago Tribune via AP)
Credit: Abel Uribe

People catch glimpses of the Chicago River dyed green in celebration of St. Patrick's Day on Saturday, March 13, 2021 in Chicago. Mayor Lightfoot sanctioned the famous river dyeing to proceed Saturday, but the Riverwalk was closed to minimize the number of people gathering due to COVID-19. (Abel Uribe /Chicago Tribune via AP)
Credit: Abel Uribe

Beads on a branch are seen along the Chicago River, which was dyed green ahead of St. Patrick's Day, Saturday, March 13, 2021 in Chicago. Mayor Lori Lightfoot reversed an earlier decision not to tint the waterway for second year because of the coronavirus pandemic. (Pat Nabong /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Credit: Pat Nabong

People standing on a dock look at the Chicago River, which was dyed green ahead of St. Patrick's Day, Saturday, March 13, 2021 in Chicago. Mayor Lori Lightfoot reversed an earlier decision not to tint the waterway for second year because of the coronavirus pandemic. (Pat Nabong /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Credit: Pat Nabong

A cleaning crew takes pictures along the Riverwalk, which was closed to the public in the Loop, after the Chicago River was dyed green ahead of St. Patrick's Day, Saturday, March 13, 2021 in Chicago. Mayor Lori Lightfoot reversed an earlier decision not to tint the waterway for second year because of the coronavirus pandemic. (Pat Nabong /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Credit: Pat Nabong

People look at the Chicago River, which was dyed green ahead of St. Patrick's Day, Saturday, March 13, 2021 in Chicago. Mayor Lori Lightfoot reversed an earlier decision not to tint the waterway for second year because of the coronavirus pandemic. (Pat Nabong /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Credit: Pat Nabong

A bird flies over the Chicago River, which was dyed green ahead of St. Patrick's Day, Saturday, March 13, 2021 in Chicago. Mayor Lori Lightfoot reversed an earlier decision not to tint the waterway for second year because of the coronavirus pandemic. (Pat Nabong /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Credit: Pat Nabong

People kayak along the Chicago River, which was dyed green ahead of St. Patrick's Day, Saturday, March 13, 2021 in Chicago. Mayor Lori Lightfoot reversed an earlier decision not to tint the waterway for second year because of the coronavirus pandemic. (Pat Nabong /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Credit: Pat Nabong

Sarah Hatfield takes a selfie with a cardboard cutout of her brother Christian, who couldn't visit because of the COVID-19 pandemic, near the Chicago River, which was dyed green ahead of St. Patrick's Day, Saturday, March 13, 2021 in Chicago. Mayor Lori Lightfoot reversed an earlier decision not to tint the waterway for second year because of the coronavirus pandemic. (Pat Nabong /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Credit: Pat Nabong

Jackson Irons looks at the Chicago River in the Loop, which was dyed green ahead of St. Patrick's Day, Saturday, March 13, 2021 in Chicago. Mayor Lori Lightfoot reversed an earlier decision not to tint the waterway for second year because of the coronavirus pandemic. (Pat Nabong /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Credit: Pat Nabong

The Chicago River was dyed green ahead of St. Patrick's Day, Saturday, March 13, 2021 in Chicago. Mayor Lori Lightfoot reversed an earlier decision not to tint the waterway for second year because of the coronavirus pandemic. (Pat Nabong /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Credit: Pat Nabong

The Chicago River was dyed green ahead of St. Patrick's Day, Saturday, March 13, 2021 in Chicago. Mayor Lori Lightfoot reversed an earlier decision not to tint the waterway for second year because of the coronavirus pandemic. (Pat Nabong /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Credit: Pat Nabong

