Chicago priest Pfleger reinstated after abuse investigation

Two brothers, now in their 60s, alleged in January that Pfleger groomed them as children and abused them at rectories in the Chicago area. They accused the priest of taking advantage of two Black boys who trusted him.

A third man later accused Pfleger of grabbing his crotch over his clothes in 1979. The 59-year-old man said he was 18 at the time and pretended to sleep.

Leaders and parishioners at St. Sabina, a Black church in the city's largely Black and low-income Auburn Gresham neighborhood, fiercely supported Pfleger, who is white, after the allegations. Upset by the removal of their pastor, they tied up the archdiocese's phone lines, held rallies, sent letters and threatened to withhold $100,000 in monthly dues.

Pfleger, who moved out of the church rectory, maintained his innocence. His attorney, Jim Figliulo, said Monday he was elated his client was cleared.

“This is as strong as a conclusion of his innocence as this process permits,” Figliulo said. “He has said he is innocent. He is innocent.”

Pfleger was ordained in 1975 and was assigned to St. Sabina Church that year. Pfleger became pastor six years later and has been credited with reviving the parish.

Nationally, the priest dubbed “Father Mike” by parishioners is known for his dramatic approach to activism aimed at chronic problems in the city, including defacement of alcohol and cigarette billboards and paying prostitutes to accept counseling.

Pfleger inspired director Spike Lee, who based the character played by actor John Cusack in the 2015 movie “Chi-Raq” on him.

A message left for the brothers’ attorney, Eugene Hollander, was not immediately returned Monday.

The church's website said a news conference was planned for Monday afternoon.

