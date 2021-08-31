Chicago officer on desk duty after struggle with Black woman

In the two-minute-long video recorded by a bystander, the woman and her dog appear to be walking away from the officer as he follows closely, and at one point she turns around with her phone in her hand and stops.

Moments later, the officer appears to reach for her phone and then grabs Nikkita Brown, who can be heard yelling, “Let go!” as she struggles to break free.

Her attorneys accused the officer of “violently” attacking their client “for absolutely no reason.”

“He attempts to tackle her, all while groping her body as she screams for help,” the attorneys said in the statement. “This unprovoked attack lasts for approximately two minutes, during this time Ms. Brown’s phone is knocked from her hands and she is knocked out of her shoes.”

When she is finally free, she can be seen on video picking her phone off the ground before walking away with her dog. Her attorneys said she returned home, called 911 and filed a report with a sergeant.

They allege the encounter was racially motivated, noting there were several other individuals in the park that night, including a group of about four white people walking some distance behind her.

“This was an obvious case of racial profiling,” the attorneys said, adding that Nikkita Brown is suffering “emotional trauma” from the “brutal, unprovoked and unlawful attack.”

The Chicago Police Department had referred the matter to COPA.

“Apparently there was a closure of that area of the beach and then that precipitated the interaction. We don’t yet know what was done or said. All we know is this person was not arrested and yet the officer had, obviously you see the interaction on the video,” the police superintendent said at a news conference Monday.