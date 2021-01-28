Chicago grants Emmett Till's South Side home landmark status

The City Council on Wednesday issued an ordinance that protects the South Side home from demolition.

Emmett and his mother were living in that home in the summer of 1955 when the 14-year-old boy left to visit family in Mississippi. On Aug. 28 of that year, white men stormed into his uncle's home and snatched Emmett from his bed, accusing him of whistling at a white woman at a grocery store. His body was found three days later.