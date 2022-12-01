Chicago Fed names ex-Obama adviser Goolsbee as next leader

Goolsbee, 53, an economics professor at the University of Chicago who is a frequent commentator in opinion columns and television appearances, will succeed Charles Evans on Jan. 9. Evans is retiring after 15 years as head of the Chicago Fed, after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 65.

As head of a regional Fed bank, Goolsbee will have a vote on the central bank’s interest rate decisions next year. Each year, four of the regional bank presidents rotate into voting positions on the Fed's rate-setting committee.