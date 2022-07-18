Chez Reavie wins Barracuda for 3rd PGA Tour title

Reavie had four birdies and two bogeys Sunday. Players get five points for eagle and two for birdie, while a point is deducted for bogey and three taken away for double bogey or worse.

Reavie birdied the par-5 12th and made his last birdie on the par-4 16th, holing a 15-footer after his flop approach hit a seam in the grass and shot forward. He got up-and-down for par from a greenside bunker on the par-3 17th, holing a 5-footer, and tapped in for par on the par-4 18th.

“I just stayed patient,” Reavie said. “I knew I was going to have to. I knew some guys were going to make a lot of birdies early. I was hoping to be one of those guys, but the putter was kind of letting me down early. Just tried to keep it as close as I could to the hole and give myself some good looks.”

Noren had a 14-point round. The Swede is a 10-time winner on the European tour who joined the PGA Tour in 2018.

“I love this course,” Noren said. “It was pretty tricky today with the wind. It’s been a roller-coaster of a week, obviously, but when you make the cut, you think, well, this is a great week anyway, and then I played good on the weekend and had a blast today.”

Martin Laird was third at 38 after a seven-point day.

“Really tough out there in the wind.,” Laird said. “It was gusting all over the place. I think I started six back of Chez, so I knew he was obviously playing really well. I’d have to play a pretty special round today to catch him.”

Mark Hubbard finished fourth at 37, and Scott Gutschewski was fifth at 35.