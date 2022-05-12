Chemical plant blast in Slovenia injures at least 20

“We advise all residents in the surrounding area to close their windows and not to go out in the open during the intervention," N1 quoted local police as saying. “They also should not go near the scene.”

Emergency agencies reported the fire was put out by mid-morning. The factory building was badly damaged, they said.

Melamin produces chemical products such as melamine resins for paper, construction, wood, rubber, and the lacquer industry, impregnated decorative paper for the furniture industry, and impregnated materials for footwear manufacturing.

The Slovenian Press Agency described the explosion as “the worst industrial fire in Slovenia’s recent history.” A total of 17 industrial fires have been recorded since 1995, resulting mostly in material damage, the agency reported.