Chelsea wins and Newcastle draws to tighten top-five race as United loses again in Premier League

The race for Champions League qualification has gotten even tighter in the Premier League after Chelsea beat recently crowned champion Liverpool 3-1 and Newcastle dropped points at Brighton with a 1-1 draw
Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez, back center, is congratulated after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Sunday, May 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez, back center, is congratulated after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Sunday, May 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
By STEVE DOUGLAS – Associated Press
4 minutes ago
The race for Champions League qualification got even tighter in the Premier League after Chelsea beat recently crowned champion Liverpool and Newcastle dropped points at Brighton.

With a record-extending 16th defeat of the campaign, Manchester United could hardly be further from it all.

Liverpool's players were afforded a guard of honor by Chelsea as they came onto the field at Stamford Bridge for their first match as champions. They didn't really play like it, with Chelsea running out a 3-1 winner thanks to a third-minute goal by Enzo Fernandez, an own-goal by Jarell Quansah in the 56th and a stoppage-time penalty by Cole Palmer.

Virgil van Dijk's header made it 2-1 at the time but Liverpool was off the pace for much of the game.

The win lifted fifth-placed Chelsea into a tie for 63 points with fourth-placed Newcastle, which needed an 89th-minute penalty by Alexander Isak to salvage a 1-1 draw at Brighton.

With Manchester City a point higher in third place and both Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa three points back in sixth and seventh, respectively, the fight to finish in the top five — and therefore qualify for next season's Champions League — looks like going to the wire. Forest has a game in hand, at Crystal Palace on Monday.

The Premier League appears to hold little importance to Man United anymore this season, with a 4-3 loss at Brentford leaving the team languishing in 15th place on 39 points and already certain of recording its worst-ever total in the Premier League as well as its lowest finish.

United's focus is fully on winning the Europa League and qualifying for the Champions League by that route.

The wild, end-to-end game against Brentford was played between matches against Athletic Bilbao in the Europa League semifinals — United leads 3-0 after the first leg — and manager Ruben Amorim fielded the club's youngest ever Premier League lineup according to average age, highlighting how Europe is clearly the priority for the remainder of this season.

Isak saves Newcastle

A first-half goal by Brighton winger Yankuba Minteh — a former Newcastle player — looked like seeing off his old club, only for Isak to convert a penalty after Yasin Ayari’s outstretched arm in a defensive wall block against Fabian Schar’s free kick.

Newcastle had previously been awarded two penalties, only for both of them to be overturned after video reviews.

Isak moved onto 23 league goals for the season, putting him No. 2 on the list behind Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (28). It is the most by any Newcastle player in a Premier League season since Alan Shearer in 2001-02.

Tottenham draws but its focus is elsewhere

Like Man United, Tottenham has reached the Europa League semifinals and manager Ange Postecoglou left out a slew of key players for the 1-1 draw with West Ham in a London derby between two struggling teams.

Tottenham beat Bodø/Glimt 3-1 in the first leg on Thursday and faces a tough trip to northern Norway for the return game next week.

Postecoglou made eight changes and went with a mostly second-string lineup against West Ham, yet still saw Wilson Odobert open the scoring in the 15th with his first league goal for Spurs. Jarrod Bowen equalized in the 27th.

“I’m proud of the players’ efforts," Postecoglou said. “It’s not easy making so many changes and it’s going to affect the fluency and even the rhythm of the team.”

James Maddison didn't play for Tottenham, with Postecoglou saying the playmaker's knee injury — sustained against Bodø/Glimt — “doesn’t look great.”

Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Liverpool fans cheer for their team prior to the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Sunday, May 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Chelsea's Moises Caicedo, left, attempts a shot on goal past Liverpool's Cody Gakpo during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Sunday, May 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Sunday, May 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Brentford's Yoane Wissa, second right, celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Manchester United at the Gtech Community Stadium, London, Sunday, May 4, 2025. (John Walton/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Manchester United's Amad Diallo, center, celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Manchester United at the Gtech Community Stadium, London, Sunday, May 4, 2025. (John Walton/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim on the touchline before the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Manchester United at the Gtech Community Stadium, London, Sunday, May 4, 2025. (John Walton/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Brentford's Kevin Schade celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Manchester United at the Gtech Community Stadium, London, Sunday, May 4, 2025. (John Walton/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Newcastle United's Alexander Isak scores their side's first goal of the game from the penalty spot during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Newcastle United in Brighton and Hove, England, Sunday, May 4, 2025. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Brighton and Hove Albion's Yankuba Minteh, right, celebrates with Danny Welbeckduring after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Newcastle United in Brighton and Hove, England, Sunday, May 4, 2025. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur, at the London Stadium, in London, Sunday May 4, 2025. (Bradley Collyer/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Tottenham Hotspur's Wilson Odobert celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur, at the London Stadium, in London, Sunday May 4, 2025. (Bradley Collyer/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

