Chegg's stock plunges on fears of competition from ChatGPT

ChatGPT quickly became a global phenomenon after its November launch. Some school districts have blocked access to it because it had sparked a panic among some educators with the ease with which it could answer take-home test questions and assist with assignments.

By the time schools opened for the new year, New York City, Los Angeles and other big public school districts began to block its use in classrooms and on school devices.

Early this year, OpenAI tried to curb ChatGPT's reputation as a cheating machine with a new tool that can help teachers detect if a student, or artificial intelligence, did the homework. OpenAI cautioned that the new tool is not foolproof.

Last month, Chegg announced it was launching its own artificial intelligence companion called CheggMate, supported by OpenAI’s latest and most advanced artificial intelligence model, GPT-4.

Chegg, which is based in Santa Clara, California, said that the combination of its personalized learning platform, proprietary data set and GPT-4's problem-solving capabilities “will empower students to learn in real-time more effectively, and with greater accuracy than ever before.”