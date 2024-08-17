Chechen warlord invites Musk to Russia after he's filmed driving machine-gun mounted Cybertruck

In a gushing post, Kadyrov, who rules over Chechnya, a republic within the Russian Federation, described the vehicle as "undoubtedly one of the best cars in the world. I literally fell in love."

He also said he would donate the vehicle to Russian forces fighting in the invasion of Ukraine. “It’s not for nothing that they call this a cyberbeast,” he said. “I’m sure that this beast will bring plenty of benefits to our troops.”

Kadyrov, who was sanctioned by the U.S. after being linked to numerous human rights violations, said he received the truck from Musk, although this was not independently confirmed. Messages left with Tesla seeking comment were not immediately returned.

Kadyrov also took advantage of the video clip to invite Musk to Chechnya.

“I don’t think the Russian Foreign Ministry would mind such a trip,” he said. “And, of course, we’re waiting for your new developments that will help us finish our special military operation (in Ukraine)."