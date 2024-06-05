'Cheaters don't like getting caught': VP Harris speaks about Trump conviction on Jimmy Kimmel

Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, was convicted on all counts related to a scheme during his 2016 presidential campaign to pay off porn actor Stormy Daniels, who said the two had sex. The former president slammed the verdict as politically motivated, and has blamed it on Biden — while seeking to make himself a political martyr in the eyes of supporters, suggesting that if this could happen to him, similar things might befall them.

Harris' comments came a day after President Joe Biden tore into his predecessor and likely opponent in November's election for sowing doubt in the judicial process,

“It’s reckless and dangerous and downright irresponsible for anyone to say that it’s rigged just because you don’t like the verdict," Biden said at a Greenwich, Connecticut, fundraiser on Monday night.