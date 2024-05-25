Chase Elliott wins first NASCAR Xfinity Series race since 2016 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Elliott became the 12th different Xfinity winner at Charlotte in the last 12 years.

Justin Allgaier won the first two stages of the race to give him a series-high eight on the season, but his chance to defend his title at Charlotte ended when his No. 7 Chevrolet hit the wall with 25 laps to go continuing his up-and-down season.

Sam Mayer led the race when Cole Custer and Austin Hill were involved in a crash with 17 laps remaining. Elliott pulled away on the restart. Jones was second, Sammy Smith third and Mayer finished fourth.

