X
Dark Mode Toggle

Chase Elliott out of NASCAR indefinitely after tibia surgery

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By MARK ANDERSON, Associated Press
29 minutes ago
Hendrick Motorsports says Chase Elliott is out indefinitely after undergoing a successful three-hour surgery to repair a fractured tibia

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chase Elliott is out indefinitely after undergoing a successful three-hour surgery to repair a fractured tibia, Hendrick Motorsports general manager Jeff Andrews said Saturday.

Andrews said there was no timeline on when the star NASCAR driver would return.

Elliott injured his left leg Friday while snowboarding in Colorado. Josh Berry will drive the No. 9 Chevrolet in place of Elliott in Sunday's Cup race in Las Vegas.

Andrews said the process has begun to attain a waiver from NASCAR for Elliott to be eligible for this year’s playoffs. Waivers have been granted to other drivers for various circumstances.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
NBA opens investigation after Ja Morant's social media post
2
1 killed when business jet encounters severe turbulence
3
Paris Fashion Week spans minimalism and Renaissance blooms
4
UN nuclear head meets with Iranians amid enrichment concerns
5
Paid express lanes grow more popular in once-reluctant South
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top