Charlottesville readies for removal of Confederate statues

Saturday's removal of a statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee and another of Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson will come nearly four years after violence erupted at the infamous “Unite the Right” rally. Heather Heyer, a peaceful counterprotester, died in the violence, which sparked a national debate over racial equity, further inflamed by former President Donald Trump’s insistence that there was “blame on both sides.”

The city announced its plans to hoist away the statues Friday. A long, winding legal fight coupled with changes in a state law that protected war memorials had held up the removal for years.