Charlie Sheen's neighbor arrested after being accused of assaulting actor in Malibu home

Charlie Sheen’s neighbor was arrested after being accused of assaulting the actor in a Malibu home this week, authorities said
Nation & World
22 minutes ago
X

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charlie Sheen’s neighbor was arrested after being accused of assaulting the actor in a Malibu home this week, authorities said.

Electra Schrock was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement Friday. She was also taken into custody for force likely to create bodily injury and burglary.

Authorities arrived at the residence Wednesday afternoon after receiving a battery-disturbance call.

Schrock, 47, was expected to appear in court Friday.

Representatives for Sheen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sheen, 58, is known for his role on “Two and a Half Men.” He starred in films including “Wall Street,” “The Three Musketeers” and “Major League.”

In Other News
1
Paramedics found guilty in death of Elijah McClain, who they injected...
2
Busiest holiday travel season in years is off to a smooth start with...
3
Chicago man exonerated in 2011 murder case where legally blind...
4
Authorities knew Maine shooter was a threat but felt confronting him...
5
San Francisco jury finds homeless man not guilty in beating of...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top