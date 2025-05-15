Charles Strouse, Broadway composer of 'Annie' and 'Bye Bye Birdie,' dies at 96

In a career that spanned more than 50 years, Strouse wrote more than a dozen Broadway musicals, as well as film scores and the song "Those Were the Days," the theme song for the sitcom "All in the Family."

Strouse turned out such popular — and catchy — show tunes as "Tomorrow," the optimistic anthem from "Annie," and the equally cheerful "Put on a Happy Face" from "Bye Bye Birdie," his first Broadway success.

"I work every day. Activity — it's a life force," the New York-born composer told The Associated Press during an interview on the eve of his 80th birthday in 2008. "When you enjoy doing what you're doing, which I do very much, I have something to get up for."

Deep into his 90s, he was visiting tours of his shows and meeting casts. Jenn Thompson, who appeared in the first “Annie” as Pepper and directed a touring version of “Annie” in 2024, recalls Strouse coming to auditions and shedding a tear when a young girl sang “Tomorrow.”

“He was tearing up and he put his hand on mine,” she recalled. “And he leaned in to me and very quietly said, ‘That was you. That used to be you.’ And I thought I would die. I thought my heart would drop out of my shoes.”

She added: “He’s so gorgeously generous and kind. He has always been that way.”