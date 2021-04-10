Charles: Royal family 'deeply grateful' for world's support

In a deeply personal message, the heir to the throne said he was touched by the number of people around the world who have shared the family’s loss and sorrow.

“My dear Papa was a very special person who I think, above all else, would have been amazed by the reaction and the touching things that have been said about him,'' Charles said. “And from that point of view we are, my family, deeply grateful for all that. It will sustain us in this particular loss and at this particularly sad time.’’