Charles: Royal family 'deeply grateful' for world's support

“Although the ceremonial arrangements are reduced, the occasion will still celebrate and recognize the duke’s life and his more than 70 years of service to the Queen, the UK and the Commonwealth,” a palace spokesman said Saturday while speaking on condition of anonymity in line with policy.
Prince Harry, Philip's grandson who stepped away from royal duties last year and now lives in California, will attend the service along with other members of the royal family. His wife, the duchess of Sussex, who is pregnant, has been advised by her doctor not to attend.
Associated Press Writer James Brooks and Tom Rayner contributed.
Soldiers of the Royal Horse Artillery fire a ceremonial gun during the 41 Death Gun salute in memory of Prince Philip at the Royal Artillery barracks in Woolwich, London, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Buckingham Palace officials announced Friday that Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died . He was 99. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool)
Credit: Alastair Grant
Soldiers of the Royal Horse Artillery fire a ceremonial gun during the 41 Death Gun salute in memory of Prince Philip at the Royal Artillery barracks in Woolwich, London, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Buckingham Palace officials announced Friday that Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died . He was 99. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool)
Credit: Alastair Grant
A newspaper with a front page photo of Britain's Prince Philip at a newsstand in London, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, died on Friday. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Credit: Alberto Pezzali
Members of the Honourable Artillery Company fire a 41-round gun salute from the wharf at the Tower of London, to mark the death of Prince Philip, in London, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, died on Friday. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)
Credit: Dominic Lipinski
Members of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery place empty shells into boxes in advance of firing a 41-round gun salute at Woolwich Barracks, to mark the death of Prince Philip, in London, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, died on Friday. (Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool Photo via AP)
Credit: Daniel Leal-Olivas
The Australian Federation Guard fire a 41 gun salute to mark the passing of Prince Philip on the forecourt of Parliament House, in Canberra, Australia, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, has died, Buckingham Palace said Friday, April 9. He was 99. (Lukas Coch/AAP Image via AP)
Credit: Lukas Coch
Maisie Cairns (18 months) at the gates of Hillsborough Castle in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Saturday, April 10, 2021. People gathered to pay respect to Britain's Prince Philip who died early Friday. Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that both defined and constricted his life. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Credit: Peter Morrison
People leave flowers near Windsor Castle, one day after the death of Britain's Prince Philip, in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, died on Friday. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Credit: Frank Augstein
People view flower tributes at Cambridge Gate, at Windsor Castle, one day after the death of Britain's Prince Philip, in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, died on Friday. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Credit: Frank Augstein
A woman prepares to place flowers outside Windsor Castle, one day after the death of Britain's Prince Philip, in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, died on Friday. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Credit: Frank Augstein
Flower tributes and notes left outside the gates of Windsor Castle, one day after the death of Britain's Prince Philip, in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, died on Friday. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Credit: Frank Augstein
Manchester City players stand for a two minute silence prior to kick off to mark the passing of Prince Philip at the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Leeds United at Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England, Saturday April 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Tim Keeton,Pool)
Credit: Tim Keeton
Jockey, owners and trainers stand in the parade ring during the two minute silence before the first race on the third day of the Grand National Horse Racing meeting at Aintree racecourse, near Liverpool, England, Saturday April 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell, Pool)
Credit: Scott Heppell
Members of the 105th Regiment Royal Artillery fire a 41-round gun salute at Edinburgh Castle, to mark the death of Prince Philip, in Edinburgh, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, died on Friday. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)
Credit: Andrew Milligan
Soldiers adjust their hats prior to the 41 gun salute in memory of Prince Philip at the Royal Artillery barracks in Woolwich, London, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Buckingham Palace officials announced Friday that Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died . He was 99. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool)
Credit: Alastair Grant
A portrait of Britain's Prince Philip is placed with flowers and candles in front of the British embassy in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, died on Friday. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Credit: Markus Schreiber
This handout photo provided by the Ministry of Defense shows crew members of the HMS Montrose firing a 41-round gun salute to to mark the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, in Duqm, Oman. Britain's Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, died on Friday. (Jay Allen/Ministry of Defense via AP)
Credit: Jay Allen
Royal Gibraltar Regiment march before firing the Death Gun Salute marking the death of the Duke of Edinburgh in Gibraltar, on Saturday April 10, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, died on Friday. (AP Photo/Javier Fergo)
Credit: Javier Fergo
