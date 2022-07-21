Charles Johnson, former Colorado, NFL receiver, dead at 50

Johnson was selected 17th overall by Pittsburgh in the 1994 draft. He spent five seasons with the Steelers, two with Philadelphia, helped New England win the Super Bowl in the 2001 season and ended his career with Buffalo in 2002.

“Words simply can’t explain or identify who C.J. was to many,” said former quarterback Kordell Stewart, Johnson’s Colorado and Pittsburgh teammate. “I’m not sure how to process this properly — we’ve been friends for over 30 years — but just know C.J. will be missed. My heart goes out to Tanisha (his wife), their kids and family. May God bless them and keep them during these trying times.”