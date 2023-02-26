Charles Howell III with 63 wins in Mexico for 1st LIV title

Two of his three PGA Tour wins were in playoffs, and the other was a two-shot win.

Howell had a bogey-free card, and most of his birdies were in the 8-foot to 15-foot range as he ran off four in a row and rarely made any mistakes.

Howell played 13 times at Mayakoba when it hosted a PGA Tour event from 2007 until last November, his best finish a tie for fourth.

“I've played here many times, so I had an idea what to expect,” Howell said. “Around this place, there's double bogeys everywhere, so you never know.”

He left that to fellow Oklahoma State alum Uihlein, who began the final round sharing the lead with a third Cowboy, Talor Gooch.

Uihlein was still in the mix when he snap-hooked his drive into the woods. He hit a provisional for a lost ball and sent that one into the trees on his right. He found the original ball and after trying to remove a pile of limbs and contemplating a penalty for an unplayable lie, chose to go back to the tee.

It added to a triple bogey, and Uihlein made the most of the final six holes with enough birdies for a 68 to finish alone in second, worth $2,125,000.

Asked what he would differently, Uihlein smiled and said, “Skip the 12th.”

“I'm proud of the way I battled,” he said. “Other than that hole, it was a pretty good day. The reality was other than those three tee shots, it was a pretty solid week off the tee.”

Branden Grace had a 67 and finished third, with $1.5 million. Gooch shot a 76 and finished out of the top 10.

Howell finished at 16-under 268 for his first win since Sea Island at the end of 2019. He now has made just short of $8 million in his six starts with LIV Golf, nearly equal to his previous five seasons on the PGA Tour.

Dustin Johnson, who won the individual and team titles in LIV's debut season last year, closed with a 78 and tied for 35th.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP