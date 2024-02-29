Charlamagne Tha God offers straight talk in next book, 'Get Honest Or Die Lying'

NEW YORK (AP) — Charlamagne Tha God's next book is an ode to hard truths and getting to the point.

Black Privilege Publishing, a Simon & Schuster imprint founded by Charlamagne Tha God, announced Thursday that “Get Honest Or Die Lying: Why Small Talk Sucks” will come out May 21. His previous books include the bestsellers “Black Privilege” and “Shook One.”