Charity ship with 35 migrants refuses to leave Italian port

Two other boats run by non-governmental organizations remained at sea with no immediate change in status.

Humanitarian groups and two Italian lawmakers who traveled to Sicily protested the selection process as illegal and inhumane. New Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi is targeting non-governmental organizations, which Italy has long accused of encouraging people trafficking in the central Mediterranean Sea. The groups deny the claim.

“Free all the people, free them,'' Italian lawmaker Aboubakar Soumahoro said in an emotional appeal directed at Meloni from the Humanity 1 rescue ship, calling her government's new policy “inhuman.”

The passengers have faced ”trauma, they have faced everything that we can define as prolonged suffering, a hell," said Soumahoro, who spent the night on the ship.

He said neither translators nor psychologists were on hand during the selection process, and that many of the migrants had suffered torture at the hands of traffickers as they traversed Libya, where they boarded unseaworthy smugglers' boats. Many were from rural areas of Gambia.

"Their fault is to speak another language. Their fault is to have another color,'' Soumahoro said, accusing the government of using the migrants to distract from more pressing issues, including high energy prices.

After the Humanity 1, carrying 179 rescued passengers, disembarked women, children and more than 100 unaccompanied minors, Italian doctors then identified people needing urgent medical care after the ship's doctor refused, said SOS Humanity spokesman Wasil Schauseil. Thirty-six people were declared non-vulnerable were not permitted to disembark, prompting one to collapse and be taken away by an ambulance.

“You can imagine the condition of the people. It is very devastating,″ he said.

SOS Humanity considers all of the passengers vulnerable after being rescued at sea, and deserving of a safe port under international law.

“The survivors remaining on board the Humanity 1 are in an emergency condition,'' the charity said. ”They fled inhumane conditions from Libya and have since had to endure over two weeks at sea. "

The Norway-flagged Geo Barents, carrying 572 migrants, arrived in Catania on Sunday afternoon. Migrants on board cheered as the ship entered the port and later the Red Cross brought food and water to the ship.

Two other ships carrying rescued migrants remained at sea. The charity ships say the rescued migrants are sleeping on floors and decks, spreading respiratory infections and scabies as food and medical supplies are nearing depletion. Some migrants have been on the ships for more than two weeks.

The German-run Rise Above, carrying 93 rescued at sea, sought a more protected position east of Sicily due to the weather, but spokeswoman Hermine Poschmann said Sunday that the crew had not received any communication from Italian authorities.

Poschmann described cramped conditions on the relatively small 25-meter (82-foot)ship.

The Ocean Viking, operated by the European charity SOS Mediteranee, with 234 migrants on board, remained in international waters, south of the Strait of Messina, and did not receive instructions to proceed to a port, a spokesman said Sunday. Its first rescue was 16 days ago.

The confrontational stance taken by Meloni’s government is reminiscent of the standoffs orchestrated by Matteo Salvini, now Meloni’s infrastructure minister in charge of ports, during his brief 2018-2019 stint as interior minister.

Italy's new government is insisting the countries whose flags the charity-run ships fly must take in the migrants.

In a Facebook video, Salvini repeated his allegations that the presence of the humanitarian boats encourages smugglers.

Nongovernmental organizations reject that claim, saying they are obligated by the law of the sea to rescue people in distress and that coastal nations are obligated to provide a safe port as soon as feasible.

Colleen Barry reported from Milan. Emily Schultheis contributed from Berlin.

Credit: Salvatore Cavalli Credit: Salvatore Cavalli

