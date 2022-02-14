Charges for Dane in Colorado wildfire will likely be dropped

Judge Gregory Lyman considered dropping the charges against Joergensen about a year ago — if he could be deported, as his lawyers had urged.

But Lyman abandoned the idea after another prosecutor told him that Joergensen would not be deported if released from jail because of Biden administration changes that would not make him a priority for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE.

Lyman instead ordered Joergensen to be sent to the Colorado Mental Health Institute in Pueblo, where patients can be forcibly medicated if a judge agrees certain legal criteria are met.

In August, another judge allowed Joergensen to be forcibly medicated to treat his significant personality disorder and delusional disorder at the state mental health hospital but reversed the order in December after Joergensen’s lawyers intervened.

According to a court filing by Joergensen’s lawyers seeking to dismiss the case, Joergensen showed “slight improvements” after taking the medication himself at the hospital, to avoid having it forcibly administered.

However, his lawyers argued he would likely regress after being sent back to a county jail where he would stay while standing trial because the jail does not have staff to forcibly medicate people.