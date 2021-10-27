journal-news logo
X

Charges dismissed against Detroit officer who fired at media

Nation & World
1 hour ago
Charges have been dismissed against a Detroit police officer who was accused of firing rubber pellets at three journalists covering a protest against police brutality

DETROIT (AP) — A judge dismissed charges against a Detroit police officer who was accused of firing rubber pellets at three journalists covering a 2020 protest against police brutality.

Judge Roberta Archer on Tuesday cited a 1931 Michigan law that protects police when an unlawful gathering is declared, the prosecutor's office said.

Daniel Debono, a corporal, was charged with assault. An MLive.com photojournalist and two independent photojournalists were struck with rubber pellets after identifying themselves and raising their hands, investigators said.

“The prosecution argued that the statute does not apply because the journalists were not a part of the protest, and the protest had been cleared at the time and place of the alleged assault by Cpl. Debono,” said Maria Miller of the prosecutor's office. An appeal will be considered.

A message seeking comment from Debono's attorney wasn't immediately returned Wednesday.

In Other News
1
Authorities present initial findings in movie-set shooting
2
Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Luke Combs to play CMA stage
3
Pelosi upbeat on Biden deal but Manchin pans billionaire tax
4
EU investigates Nvidia's purchase of chip designer Arm
5
Stocks wobble on Wall Street, easing back from record highs
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top