Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams decides to retire from NFL at age 30

Williams signed a $6 million, one-year deal in mid-March to return to the Chargers for his second stint with the team. On Monday, he was placed on the physically unable to perform list and two days later called it quits on his football career.

He played eight seasons in the NFL, including stints with both the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024.

