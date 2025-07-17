Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams decides to retire from NFL at age 30

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams has decided to retire from the NFL at age 30.
His agent, Tory Dandy, told general manager Joe Ortiz on Wednesday night, hours before the first full day of training camp.
Williams signed a $6 million, one-year deal in mid-March to return to the Chargers for his second stint with the team. On Monday, he was placed on the physically unable to perform list and two days later called it quits on his football career.
He played eight seasons in the NFL, including stints with both the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024.
___
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl
In Other News
1
Settlement reached in investors’ lawsuit against Meta CEO Mark...
2
The Latest: House prepares to advance cuts on public broadcasting and...
3
The House is poised to OK Trump's $9 billion cut to public broadcasting...
4
An Idaho judge has lifted a sweeping gag order in Bryan Kohberger's...
5
Florida congressional districts that eliminated a majority-Black seat...