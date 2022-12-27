journal-news logo
X

Chargers S James ejected after 2 personal fouls in 3 plays

Nation & World
25 minutes ago
Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James has been ejected from the Monday night game at Indianapolis after drawing two personal foul calls in three plays

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James was ejected from Monday night’s game late in the first half after drawing two personal foul calls in three plays against the Indianapolis Colts.

The three-time Pro Bowler drew a facemask penalty when Michael Pittman Jr.'s helmet came off following a 7-yard catch. Then, two plays later, James was called for hitting a defenseless receiver with the crown of his helmet.

The second play sent Colts receiver Ashton Dulin to the locker room to be evaluated for a head injury.

James was escorted off the field after the two penalties allowed Indy to drive for 46-yard field goal to make it 7-3.

James also had the second of the Chargers' two first-half interceptions. He had missed the previous two games with a quadriceps injury.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Credit: AJ Mast

Credit: AJ Mast

In Other News
1
Kim claims North Korean successes, says it faces challenges
2
NY Rep.-elect Santos admits lying about career, college
3
Manhattan man charged in 2 random knife slashing murders
4
More Rohingya refugees reach Indonesia after weeks at sea
5
New Mexico State holds off Bowling Green in Quick Lane Bowl
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top