Chargers' Justin Herbert expected to start despite rib issue

The Chargers have all three quarterbacks active for the first time since Week 2 against Kansas City in 2020.

Tyrod Taylor suffered a rib injury during the Chargers’ opening win in Cincinnati that season. A team doctor then punctured Taylor’s lung while giving him a pain-killing injection before the game against the Chiefs. Taylor went to the hospital, and Herbert found out he was getting his first NFL start less than a minute before kickoff.

Herbert isn't the only significant injury for the Chargers as they face the Jaguars in a matchup of 1-1 teams. Center Corey Linsley (knee), cornerback JC Jackson (ankle), wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) and tight end Donald Parham (hamstring) are inactive.

