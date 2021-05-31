Chaos in African parliament after 'I'll kill you' threat

As tempers again frayed Monday, lawmakers wrestled over a white ballot box at the front of the room that was meant to hold the vote papers for the election. Two women first fought over the box, trying to rip it out of each other's hands. Other members of the parliament then joined the tussle. Then, an enraged male lawmaker ripped off his suit jacket and aimed a kick in the direction of female member Pemmy Majodina of South Africa. The unidentified lawmaker said he was not trying to kick Majodina but rather trying to kick a cellphone out of the hand of another lawmaker recording the chaos on his phone.

“It’s quite a rough and chaotic situation now, and the matter is about the election and rotational principle,” Majodina told SABC.

As the mayhem unfolded, other lawmakers shouted into their microphones that there were “armed men in the room” and called repeatedly for police and security. They claimed that they were being threatened by a group of South Africans with guns. Majodina said there were no guns in the room.

African and international relations expert Dr. Charles Sinkala told the SABC that the scenes, broadcast on television in South Africa, were embarrassing.

“We do not expect elected leaders to behave like such horribles," he said. “Look at the footage ... it’s adults who need adult supervision.”