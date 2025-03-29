Chance McMillian available for Texas Tech in Elite 8 against Florida

McMillian leads the Red Raiders with 69 3-pointers this season and is shooting a team-best 43.4% from long range. He is third on the team in scoring at 14.2 points per game.

Florida forward Alex Condon was in the starting lineup for the top-seeded Gators after missing time in their Sweet 16 game with a sprained right ankle. Condon returned for the second half in the win over Maryland.

The 6-foot-11 Condon leads the Gators with 7.7 rebounds per game and is fourth in scoring at 10.9 points. He missed two weeks in February with a sprained right ankle.

