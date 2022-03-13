Champs again: Villanova tops Creighton to win Big East title

Gillespie led the Wildcats with 17 points and Moore had 16 in a night when points were tough to come by until the furious final minutes.
Kalkbrenner scored 19 but the Bluejays again left MSG empty-handed. Creighton has now lost four Big East championship games, in 2014, 2017, and last season to Georgetown.
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma, left, blocks a shot by Villanova's Jordan Longino, front right, as Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner, right, defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the final of the Big East conference tournament Saturday, March 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Villanova's Caleb Daniels (14) drives past Creighton's Ryan Hawkins (44) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the final of the Big East conference tournament Saturday, March 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Creighton's Trey Alexander, left, defends against Villanova's Justin Moore (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the final of the Big East conference tournament Saturday, March 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Creighton's Ryan Hawkins (44) knocks the ball away from Villanova's Jermaine Samuels (23) as Creighton's KeyShawn Feazell (1) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the final of the Big East conference tournament Saturday, March 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Creighton's Rati Andronikashvili, right, and Modestas Kancleris second from right, wear a flag of Ukraine before an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova in the final of the Big East conference tournament Saturday, March 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
