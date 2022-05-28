Champions League final kicks off late after crowd issues

“People started jumping the queue, then they ripped the gate open and then there was a push,” Lacey said.

Police officers with batons and riot shields ran from gate to gate to prevent pockets of fans forcing their way into the stadium without showing tickets. One policeman collapsed to the ground and had to be helped by other officers. Officers used tear gas on Liverpool fans on repeated occasions.

One Liverpool fan kissed his ticket and looked to the sky after finally getting through security.

The scenes were reminiscent of the chaos outside Wembley Stadium before the European Championship final last year between England and Italy.

There were long lines of Liverpool fans still outside the stadium when there was 40 minutes to kickoff.

Then, about 15 minutes before the scheduled kickoff of 9 p.m. local time (1900 GMT), an announcement was made that there would be a delay, blaming the late arrival of fans to the stadium. It was greeted by jeers inside the stadium, given those fans had already endured long queues.

The game eventually started at 9.37 p.m. local time.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Police officers guard the Stade de France prior the Champions League final soccer match between Liverpool and Real Madrid, in Saint Denis near Paris, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena Caption Police officers guard the Stade de France prior the Champions League final soccer match between Liverpool and Real Madrid, in Saint Denis near Paris, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena

Caption Police officers guard the Stade de France prior the Champions League final soccer match between Liverpool and Real Madrid, in Saint Denis near Paris, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena Caption Police officers guard the Stade de France prior the Champions League final soccer match between Liverpool and Real Madrid, in Saint Denis near Paris, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena

Caption The display announces delay of the Champions League final soccer match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at the Stade de France in Saint Denis near Paris, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek Caption The display announces delay of the Champions League final soccer match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at the Stade de France in Saint Denis near Paris, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek

Caption A Real Madrid supporter takes a selfie with other fans before entering to watch the Champions League soccer final on big screens inside the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, May 28, 2022. Real Madrid are playing Liverpool in the Champions League final in Paris. (AP Photo/Andrea Comas) Credit: Andrea Comas Credit: Andrea Comas Caption A Real Madrid supporter takes a selfie with other fans before entering to watch the Champions League soccer final on big screens inside the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, May 28, 2022. Real Madrid are playing Liverpool in the Champions League final in Paris. (AP Photo/Andrea Comas) Credit: Andrea Comas Credit: Andrea Comas

Caption Liverpool fans wait in front of the of the Stade de France prior the Champions League final soccer match between Liverpool and Real Madrid, in Saint Denis near Paris, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena Caption Liverpool fans wait in front of the of the Stade de France prior the Champions League final soccer match between Liverpool and Real Madrid, in Saint Denis near Paris, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena