Champion skier Mikaela Shiffrin joins NWSL Denver's ownership group

“I’m beyond thrilled to join the ownership group of Denver NWSL and support something so meaningful in the community I call home,” Shiffrin said in a statement Tuesday. “The sport culture in Colorado is rich and deep, and — most notably — the growth of women’s sports is one of the most exciting movements in our culture today."

Denver was awarded the NWSL's 16th team earlier this year. A club in Boston will join Denver in kicking off next year.

In March, the Denver team's owners unveiled plans for a new downtown soccer stadium. The facility will be only the second purpose-built women's soccer stadium in the league after the Kansas City Current opened CPKC Stadium last year.

Denver's owners more recently announced plans for a temporary stadium and training facility in Centennial, Colorado, southeast of Denver.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer