Chadwick Boseman, 'First Cow' among Gotham Award nominees

Kelly Reichardt's "First Cow" led all films in nominations for the 30th annual Gotham Awards with four nods, including best film, best screenplay, best actor for John Magaro and breakthrough actor for Orion Lee. The film, a Western fable about two aimless travelers in Oregon Territory of the 1820s, was released in theaters by A24 in early March, shortly before cinemas closed nationwide, and on video-on-demand in July.

The other nominees for best film are: Eliza Hittman's teenage abortion drama "Never Rarely Sometimes Always"; Chloe Zhao's "Nomadland," starring Frances McDormand as an itinerant widow living in her van; Kitty Green's "The Assistant," a Harvey Weinstein-inspired drama about a junior assistant to a movie mogul; and Natalie Erika James' horror thriller "Relic."