Chad's president says at least 40 soldiers were killed in attack on a military base on Sunday night.

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Chad’s presidency said at least 40 soldiers were killed by unidentified assailants during an attack on a military base in the country’s west on Sunday night.
Chad’s president Idriss Deby visited the base early Monday morning and announced the launch of a military operation to track the assailants.
