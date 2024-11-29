Chad ends a defense cooperation agreement with France, its former colonial ruler

It said the decision to end the agreement would allow Chad to redefine its strategic partnerships in line with national priorities.

There was no immediate response from France's government.

Chad was one of the last countries in the region in which France maintained a large military presence, having been ousted in recent years from Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso after years of fighting Islamic extremists alongside regional troops. Those countries have inched closer to Russia, which has mercenaries deployed across the Sahel, the vast expanse below the Sahara desert.

Chad's interim president, Mahamat Deby Itno, seized power after his father, who ran the country for more than three decades, was killed fighting rebels in 2021. Last year, the government announced it was extending the 18-month transition for two more years, which led to protests across the country.

Analysts say Deby has mistrusted France for a while, and the decision creates an opportunity for other nations, notably Russia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

“Deby has been seeking to diversify its security partnerships away from exclusive deals. He doesn’t trust (French President Emmanuel) Macron. ... He can also not ignore widespread anti-French sentiment,” said Ulf Laessing, head of the Sahel program at Konrad Adenauer foundation in Mali.

France has maintained about 1,000 troops in Chad, and the statement didn't specify when they had to leave.

Chad said the decision in no way calls into question the countries’ historical ties and that it wants to maintain relations in other areas of common interest.

___

This story corrects that France has had 1,000 troops in Chad, not in the region.