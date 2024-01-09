CES 2024 updates: The most interesting news and gadgets from tech's big show

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Welcome to opening day of CES 2024. This multi-day trade event put on by the Consumer Technology Association is expected to bring in some 130,000 attendees and more than 4,000 exhibitors to Las Vegas. Swaths of the latest advances and gadgets across personal tech, transportation, health care, sustainability and more — with burgeoning uses of artificial intelligence almost everywhere you look — will be on display.

The Associated Press will be keeping a running report of everything we find interesting from the floor of CES, from the latest announcements to most quirky smart gadgets.