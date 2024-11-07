Certain absentee ballots in one Georgia county will be counted if they're received late

The Georgia Supreme Court on Monday issued an order staying that ruling and instructing county election officials to notify the affected voters that their ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day. The high court on Wednesday, the day after the elections, asked the parties whether they were still interested in pursuing the appeal.

The Republican National Committee and the Georgia Republican Party, which had appealed the lower court ruling, asked to withdraw the appeal. The high court granted that request and lifted the stay, restoring the lower court's ruling.

That means that ballots from affected voters will be included in the county's official election results if they were postmarked by Tuesday and are received by 5 p.m. Friday.