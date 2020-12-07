CEO of retailer Zalando resigns to prioritize wife's career

Rubin Ritter, one of three co-chief executives at Zalando, has been in the job since 2010. Tasked with overseeing strategy and communications, the 38-year-old helped turn the Berlin-based start-up from into one of the world's top online fashion retailers with 14,000 employees and net profit of almost 100 million euros ($121 million) in 2019.

In a statement, Zalando said Ritter had informed the company Sunday of his decision to step down in 2021, more than two years before his contract ends.