CEO of Barstool Sports announces she's leaving, saying 'the work I came here to do is done'

Erika Ayers Badan is stepping down as the CEO of Barstool Sports
Nation & World
1 hour ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — Erika Ayers Badan will step down as CEO of Barstool Sports, the media brand that has grown explosively over the past decade, she said Tuesday.

Badan said in a social media video that she feels "like the work I came here to do is done."

She'd been with the company since 2016. Barstool was sold back to its founder, Dave Portnoy, last year by PENN Entertainment after efforts to get the company into the sports betting business did not work out.

Badan said the sports and pop culture website had grown 5,000% in revenue since her start.

“It exceeded my wildest expectations and I'm so proud,” she said in the video. “We grew the company into something I don't think anybody ever thought possible or probable.”

Portnoy in a post on social media said Badan had been the perfect fit for Barstool.

“It's been quite a run and we couldn't have done it without her,” he wrote. “She was everything I'd dreamed she'd be and more in a CEO.”

In Other News
1
Iran attacks alleged militant bases in Pakistan; Islamabad says...
2
New Hampshire gets its turn after Trump's big win in Iowa puts new...
3
Alex Murdaugh faces uphill battle for new murder trial as judge limits...
4
Live updates | Israeli hostages to get medicine delivery in deal...
5
Promising Wales star Louis Rees-Zammit quits rugby to pursue dream of...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top