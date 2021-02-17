Central European leaders mark Visegrad Group's 30 years

Hungary and Poland are the EU's recalcitrant members, often criticized for what is seen as political interference in areas like the judiciary and the media freedom.

During their gathering, the leaders will discuss and sign a declaration of cooperation in the cyber sector.

The V4 was founded in February 1991 from a declaration of cooperation that then-Presidents Lech Walesa of Poland, Vaclav Havel of then-Czechoslovakia and Jozsef Antall of Hungary signed in Visegrad, Hungary. Its members joined the EU in 2004.

Poland currently holds the group’s 12-month rotating presidency, which it will hand over to Hungary on July 1.

Polish Minister of National Defence Mariusz Blaszczak, center, is greeted by his Hungarian counterpart Tibor Benko before their meeting in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (Szilard Koszticsak/MTI via AP) Credit: Szilard Koszticsak Credit: Szilard Koszticsak