Central European leaders discuss Belarus, fighting COVID-19

Hungarian President Viktor Orban said that in addition to the economic plan for Belarus, a “defense or military” system should be worked out by the European Council, the EU's decision making body, in the coming weeks. He didn't specify what the security arrangement should be.

Morawiecki added that some “tested and proven mechanisms,” which he didn't describe, will be proposed to help Belarus become a “bridge between the East and the West.”

The four leaders also said that a new strategy should be discussed among all 27 EU members at the Brussels summit of how to best fight the spread of the coronavirus without more economic harm.

“We are waiting for initiatives and decisions by the European Commission, and we must act to minimize the effects of the pandemic, but we can't afford another lockdown,” Slovakian Prime Minister Igor Matovic said.

Orban said that fast-growing central Europe could be an engine of a pickup in the economy.

“We all suffer because of the coronavirus, but we also have all that growth potential and we should be confirming and strengthening it all the time,” Orban said.

Poland, the largest of the four and aspiring to take a leadership, currently holds the rotating presidency of the so-called Visegrad 4, central Europe's political and economic cooperation group.

Viktor Orban Prime Minister of Hungary attends a news conference following talks with his counterparts from central Europe's Visegrad Group in Lublin, Poland, on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. In preparation for European Union summit this month, the prime ministers of Poland, The Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary discussed situation in Belarus, ties with Russia and fighting COVID-19. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

