Central African Republic soldiers kill 44 rebels

The army's offensives give the military control over two main roads to the capital.

The rebels attacked the outskirts of Bangui on Jan. 13 in fighting that killed at least two U.N. peacekeepers. The rebels blocked important access roads to the capital, causing food prices to skyrocket.

The rebels’ attack was the most serious threat to Bangui since 2013, when a coalition of predominantly Muslim rebels known as Seleka overthrew then-president Francois Bozize. The Seleka formed a government that they said would redress the years of marginalization of the country's Muslim population.

Later that year, the Seleka government was challenged by militia fighters known as the anti-Balaka who attacked Bangui. The anti-Balaka began attacking Muslim civilians, beating people to death in the streets, destroying mosques and forcing tens of thousands of Muslims to flee Bangui in 2014.

The Seleka rebel president eventually stepped aside amid international pressure and an interim government organized democratic elections in 2016, which Touadera won.

While Touadera won re-election to a second term in December with 53% of the vote, he continues to face opposition from forces linked to ex-president Bozize, who was disqualified from taking part in the presidential vote. Much of the recent violence began after the courts rejected his candidacy before the Dec. 27 elections.

The violence is also inflaming Central African Republic's humanitarian crisis, in which tens of thousands of people have fled to neighboring countries since December.