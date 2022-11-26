Centeio leads JMU in 47-7 rout of No. 23 Coastal Carolina

A 17-yard strike to Drew Painter just over two minutes into the third quarter and Latrele Palmer's 13-yard run made it 33-7 midway through the quarter, and an 8-yard pass to Ravenel with 16 seconds left in the quarter gave Centeio his fourth game with at least four touchdown passes this season. He added an 11-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.

THE TAKEAWAY

Coastal Carolina: The Chants, with McCall, were the only team in the Group of Five with one loss, but they are a different team without him. They gained 75 yards on their touchdown drive and only 109 the rest of the game.

James Madison: The Dukes clearly viewed this as their bowl game because of the rules that prevent them from either winning the title or playing in a bowl.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Coastal's stay in the AP Top 25, like James Madison's earlier, will last only one game. The Chants were ranked last week, when their game against Virginia was canceled.

UP NEXT

The Chanticleers will face either Troy or South Alabama for the league championship next Saturday.

The Dukes' season is over because of their FBS transition.

Credit: Daniel Lin Credit: Daniel Lin

