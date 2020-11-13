Census case that led to head count halt heads back to court

The Trump administration has asked the judge to dismiss the coalition's lawsuit or put it on hold, until either Trump reports the apportionment numbers to Congress or an appellate court rules on an earlier order by Koh.

Koh's preliminary injunction in September halted efforts by the Census Bureau to finish the head count at the end of September, allowing it at the time to continue until the end of October. It also allowed for the Census Bureau to turn in to the president the apportionment numbers at the end of next April rather than at the end of December.

However, Department of Justice attorneys appealed, and the Supreme Court sided with the Trump administration a month ago, allowing it to end field operations for the 2020 census. An appellate court for the time being suspended the part of Koh's order dealing with the Dec. 31 apportionment deadline.

In court papers, Department of Justice attorneys on behalf of the Trump administration said the court shouldn't get involved with day-to-day census operations that could interfere with the Census Bureau's efforts to meet the congressionally-mandated Dec. 31 deadline. They also said any claims of harm are premature.

“The Supreme Court’s order staying this Court’s previous injunction makes clear that Plaintiffs are not entitled to interfere with the Bureau’s work to complete the 2020 census," Department of Justice attorneys said.

