Census Bureau says data irregularities being fixed quickly

“The Trump administration seems to believe they owe Congress nothing. No documents, whatsoever," Maloney said during Thursday's virtual hearing.

The House committee was nevertheless able to obtain three new internal agency documents, and they show that the Bureau plans to deliver the apportionment numbers to the president no earlier than Jan. 23, which would be after President Donald Trump leaves office and President-elect Joe Biden takes office. The documents also show that the anomalies impact hundreds of thousands of records, according to the committee.

Missing the Dec. 31 deadline for turning in the apportionment numbers would be a blow to Trump’s unprecedented efforts to exclude people in the country illegally from being counted in the numbers, which are also used to determine how $1.5 trillion in federal spending is distributed.

The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments this week about Trump’s order to exclude people living in the country illegally from the apportionment count. Federal courts in California, Maryland and New York have ruled that Trump’s plan is unlawful, while a fourth court in the District of Columbia said a challenge was premature.

U.S. Rep. James Comer, the ranking Republican on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, called Thursday's hearing a partisan attack to undermine confidence in the 2020 census.

___

