Census Bureau again delays release of most detailed data from 2020 census

“Many users of these data are likely to be state and local planners and officials, who need to know about micro level trends and patterns for planning, grants and program proposals,” Kenneth Johnson, a senior demographer at the University of New Hampshire, said in an email.

The data sets' release were first postponed two years ago because of delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and implementing the new privacy method, which adds intentional errors to data to obscure individuals' identity. The errors are most noticeable at the smallest geographies, such as census blocks with fewer than 1,000 residents.

The data sets “are very important products for people and organizations interested in very specific segments of the population, especially when it comes to representation, allocating resources and providing services,” said Jan Vink, a demographer at Cornell University. But some of the detailed data sets are hard to produce within the new privacy method's framework, he said.

So far, the Census Bureau has released data from the 2020 census in three rounds. Those include state population figures, used to determine how many congressional seats a state gets; redistricting numbers, used to draw political districts; and last week's release of demographic and housing data.

The next data release from the 2020 census is scheduled for this September, with counts of 370 detailed racial and ethnic groups.

