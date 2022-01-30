Censure motion over storm fails against Greek government

In his response, Mitsotakis acknowledged deficiencies in dealing with the snowstorm, but highlighted his government’s achievements, noting that his government had doubled the number of intensive care units and hired 12,000 health workers. He promised an era of prosperity when the effects of the pandemic receded.

Mitsotakis also took a dig at Tsipras. “Your challenge now is to stay in second place.”

The latest polls, the validity of which the opposition disputes, show New Democracy with a double-digit lead, with the socialist Movement for Change, under a new leader, closing in on Tsipras’ left-wing Syriza party.

Monday’s storm dumped large amounts of snow on Athens, trapping thousands of drivers on the road to the airport and forcing the government to send in the army to help the motorists. There were also widespread power outages.

Caption Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is applauded by his party lawmakers during a parliament session in Athens, on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Greek lawmakers participated in the last of a three-day debate on a censure motion brought by the main opposition party against the government over its handling of a severe snowstorm earlier in the week that left thousands of drivers stranded on major roads in the Greek capital and knocked out power to some areas for days. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis) Credit: Yorgos Karahalis Credit: Yorgos Karahalis Caption Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is applauded by his party lawmakers during a parliament session in Athens, on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Greek lawmakers participated in the last of a three-day debate on a censure motion brought by the main opposition party against the government over its handling of a severe snowstorm earlier in the week that left thousands of drivers stranded on major roads in the Greek capital and knocked out power to some areas for days. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis) Credit: Yorgos Karahalis Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

Caption Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is applauded by his party lawmakers during a parliament session in Athens, on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Greek lawmakers participated in the last of a three-day debate on a censure motion brought by the main opposition party against the government over its handling of a severe snowstorm earlier in the week that left thousands of drivers stranded on major roads in the Greek capital and knocked out power to some areas for days. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis) Credit: Yorgos Karahalis Credit: Yorgos Karahalis Caption Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is applauded by his party lawmakers during a parliament session in Athens, on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Greek lawmakers participated in the last of a three-day debate on a censure motion brought by the main opposition party against the government over its handling of a severe snowstorm earlier in the week that left thousands of drivers stranded on major roads in the Greek capital and knocked out power to some areas for days. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis) Credit: Yorgos Karahalis Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

Caption Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks during a parliament session in Athens, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Greek lawmakers participated in the last of a three-day debate on a censure motion brought by the main opposition party against the government over its handling of a severe snowstorm earlier in the week that left thousands of drivers stranded on major roads in the Greek capital and knocked out power to some areas for days. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis) Credit: Yorgos Karahalis Credit: Yorgos Karahalis Caption Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks during a parliament session in Athens, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Greek lawmakers participated in the last of a three-day debate on a censure motion brought by the main opposition party against the government over its handling of a severe snowstorm earlier in the week that left thousands of drivers stranded on major roads in the Greek capital and knocked out power to some areas for days. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis) Credit: Yorgos Karahalis Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

Caption Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, second left, listens to leader of the main opposition Syriza party Alexis Tsipras, during a parliament session in Athens, on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Greek lawmakers participated in the last of a three-day debate on a censure motion brought by the main opposition party against the government over its handling of a severe snowstorm earlier in the week that left thousands of drivers stranded on major roads in the Greek capital and knocked out power to some areas for days. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis) Credit: Yorgos Karahalis Credit: Yorgos Karahalis Caption Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, second left, listens to leader of the main opposition Syriza party Alexis Tsipras, during a parliament session in Athens, on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Greek lawmakers participated in the last of a three-day debate on a censure motion brought by the main opposition party against the government over its handling of a severe snowstorm earlier in the week that left thousands of drivers stranded on major roads in the Greek capital and knocked out power to some areas for days. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis) Credit: Yorgos Karahalis Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

Caption Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, rear center, listens to leader of the main opposition Syriza party Alexis Tsipras during a parliament session in Athens, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Greek lawmakers participated in the last of a three-day debate on a censure motion brought by the main opposition party against the government over its handling of a severe snowstorm earlier in the week that left thousands of drivers stranded on major roads in the Greek capital and knocked out power to some areas for days. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis) Credit: Yorgos Karahalis Credit: Yorgos Karahalis Caption Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, rear center, listens to leader of the main opposition Syriza party Alexis Tsipras during a parliament session in Athens, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Greek lawmakers participated in the last of a three-day debate on a censure motion brought by the main opposition party against the government over its handling of a severe snowstorm earlier in the week that left thousands of drivers stranded on major roads in the Greek capital and knocked out power to some areas for days. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis) Credit: Yorgos Karahalis Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

Caption Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks during a parliament session in Athens, on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Greek lawmakers participated in the last of a three-day debate on a censure motion brought by the main opposition party against the government over its handling of a severe snowstorm earlier in the week that left thousands of drivers stranded on major roads in the Greek capital and knocked out power to some areas for days. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis) Credit: Yorgos Karahalis Credit: Yorgos Karahalis Caption Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks during a parliament session in Athens, on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Greek lawmakers participated in the last of a three-day debate on a censure motion brought by the main opposition party against the government over its handling of a severe snowstorm earlier in the week that left thousands of drivers stranded on major roads in the Greek capital and knocked out power to some areas for days. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis) Credit: Yorgos Karahalis Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

Caption Greek leader of main opposition Syriza party Alexis Tsipras speaks during a parliament session in Athens, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Greek lawmakers participated in the last of a three-day debate on a censure motion brought by the main opposition party against the government over its handling of a severe snowstorm earlier in the week that left thousands of drivers stranded on major roads in the Greek capital and knocked out power to some areas for days. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis) Credit: Yorgos Karahalis Credit: Yorgos Karahalis Caption Greek leader of main opposition Syriza party Alexis Tsipras speaks during a parliament session in Athens, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Greek lawmakers participated in the last of a three-day debate on a censure motion brought by the main opposition party against the government over its handling of a severe snowstorm earlier in the week that left thousands of drivers stranded on major roads in the Greek capital and knocked out power to some areas for days. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis) Credit: Yorgos Karahalis Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

Caption Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks during a parliament session in Athens, on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Greek lawmakers participated in the last of a three-day debate on a censure motion brought by the main opposition party against the government over its handling of a severe snowstorm earlier in the week that left thousands of drivers stranded on major roads in the Greek capital and knocked out power to some areas for days. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis) Credit: Yorgos Karahalis Credit: Yorgos Karahalis Caption Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks during a parliament session in Athens, on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Greek lawmakers participated in the last of a three-day debate on a censure motion brought by the main opposition party against the government over its handling of a severe snowstorm earlier in the week that left thousands of drivers stranded on major roads in the Greek capital and knocked out power to some areas for days. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis) Credit: Yorgos Karahalis Credit: Yorgos Karahalis